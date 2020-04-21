Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market is Projected To Growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2018 – 2028

Kenneth Research estimates that Global dental diagnostic and surgical market is growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2018 – 2028. Global dental diagnostic & surgical market includes dental systems and equipment such as dental chairs, hand pieces, light cure equipment, instrument delivery system and so on. The global dental diagnostic & surgical market enables the dentist to take complete care of the patients through dentistry. Dental surgery includes various oral procedures that involve cutting or removing tissue from mouth. It also includes procedures such as removing a tooth, gum surgery, and getting dental implants. Oral surgery also includes getting rid of diseased tissue from the mouth, correcting jaw problems, or repairing a cleft lip or palate.

Global rise in incidence and prevalence rate of oral diseases and significant transitions in the oral care needs, such as patient preference for painless diagnosis and surgeries, are driving the global dental diagnostic and surgical market. Technological advancements and innovations in the field of imaging and radiology enables effective diagnosis of the dental patient. The increase in awareness and healthcare spending enables the dental diagnostic & surgical market to grow significantly in the next few years. Additionally, the increasing number of dental clinics and practitioners across the geographies enables to offer variety of services at a larger level and expected to boost global dental diagnostic and surgical market.

The key players in global dental diagnostic and surgical market are 3M company, A-DEC, Promed Inc, Biolase technology Inc, G&H orthodontics, Dentalez group, Carestream health inc, Danaher corporation, GE healthcare, DCI international, Dentsply international, GC corporation, Henry schein Inc, surgismith, Hu-friedy mfg. co, Ivoclar vivadent AG, Midmark corporation, Nakanishi inc, Johnson & Johnson, Patternson companies Inc, Planmeca OY, Sirona dental systems Inc, Sybron dental specialities Inc, Ultradent products Inc, Young innovations Inc, Blacksmithsurgical Inc, Technavio Inc, Precision equipment Inc, Owens and minor Inc, AmerisourceBergen corporation, Mckesson corporation and Sirona dental systems inc.

