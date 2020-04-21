Biodegradable Plastics Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2028

Biodegradable plastics are produced from natural resources and can be easily disposed or recycled. The market for biodegradable plastics is growing rapidly with the increase in applications and advance technologies are expanding with high rate. Key driving factors for this market is government regularities for waste dispose and its management, environment concern and its initiative taken by government. It helps in reducing dependency on crude oil and other synthetic raw materials.

Some of the challenges in the market are low awareness among the consumer and low durability as compared to conventional plastics. In commercial biodegradable plastics two types of plastics are very important (1) PLA (polylactic acid) and (2) starch based plastics. Starch based plastics widely include potatoes, corns, sugar beet and cassava. For starch based plastics, largest consumer market across the globe is Europe. In APAC region biodegradable market is growing due to strict government regulations which includes ban on conventional plastic bags and environmental saving initiatives, also government and non-profit organizations are promoting their use.

Biodegradable plastics are used in packaging, bottles, bowls, cutlery, food service, disposal items etc. Packaging application is the largest application segment for biodegradable plastics. Second largest application segment is fibers, followed by agriculture. Since the demand of eco-friendly packaging is high, therefore the market for biodegradable plastics is growing rapidly. Geographical analysis of biodegradable plastics market includes North America, Europe, APAC and ROW.

According to geography, European market is the largest market for biodegradable plastics. In terms of consumption, North America is the highest consuming market for biodegradable plastics. North American consumption of biodegradable plastics has grown in recent times, due to factors like: biodegradable plastics is more cost competitive as compared to petroleum-based products. Key players of the market are BASF, NatureWorks, Novamont, DuPont, Biome, Plantic technologies ltd, Meredian Inc, Bio-on SRL, etc.

Companies profiled include

1. Novamont S.p.a

2. BASF SE

3. Rodenburg Biopolymers

4. Biome Bioplastics Limited

5. Innovia Films Limited

6. BioBag International AS

7. BIOP Biopolymers Technologies GmbH

8. BIOTEC GmbH & Co.

9. FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

10. Futerro

11. Metabolix Inc.

12. Corbion NV

13. Natureworks LLC

14. Biome Technologies PLC

15. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

16. Bio-On SRL

17. Tianan biologic material co Ltd

18. Willeap

19. Yifan xinfu

20. Complas

21. Cornpack

22. FKuR

23. Innovia

24. Novamont

25. Perstorp

26. Pyramid

27. Rodenburg

28. Synbra

29. Storopack

30. Shanghai hongrui

