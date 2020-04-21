ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING SOFTWARE MARKET TO WITNESS ROBUST EXPANSION THROUGHOUT THE FORECAST PERIOD 2020-2027

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market to 2027 by Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud); Component (Software and Services); Product (Transaction Monitoring, Compliance Management, Currency Transaction Reporting, and Customer Identity Management); and End User (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the anti-money laundering software market is estimated to reach US$ 4,993.2 Mn by 2027 from US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The report segments the global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market as follows:

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Component

Software

Services

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Product

Transaction Monitoring

Compliance Management

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Government

Others

Global Anti-money laundering software Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea India China Japan Australia

Rest of APAC Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



