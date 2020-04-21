ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING SOFTWARE MARKET TO WITNESS ROBUST EXPANSION THROUGHOUT THE FORECAST PERIOD 2020-2027

Anti-Money Laundering Software  Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002921/

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market to 2027 by Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud); Component (Software and Services); Product (Transaction Monitoring, Compliance Management, Currency Transaction Reporting, and Customer Identity Management); and End User (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the anti-money laundering software market is estimated to reach US$ 4,993.2 Mn by 2027 from US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The report segments the global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market as follows:

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Deployment Type

  • On-premise
  • Cloud

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Component

  • Software
  • Services

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Product

  • Transaction Monitoring
  • Compliance Management
  • Currency Transaction Reporting
  • Customer Identity Management

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00002921/

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Industry Vertical

  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • Retail
  • IT & Telecom
  • Government
  • Others

Global Anti-money laundering software Market – By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • UK
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • South Korea
    • India
    • China
    • Japan
    • Australia
  • Rest of APAC
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of MEA
  • South America (SAM)
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of SAM

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]