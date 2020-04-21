ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING SOFTWARE MARKET TO WITNESS ROBUST EXPANSION THROUGHOUT THE FORECAST PERIOD 2020-2027
Anti-Money Laundering Software Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.
Anti-Money Laundering Software Market to 2027 by Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud); Component (Software and Services); Product (Transaction Monitoring, Compliance Management, Currency Transaction Reporting, and Customer Identity Management); and End User (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the anti-money laundering software market is estimated to reach US$ 4,993.2 Mn by 2027 from US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
The report segments the global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market as follows:
Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Deployment Type
- On-premise
- Cloud
Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Component
- Software
- Services
Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Product
- Transaction Monitoring
- Compliance Management
- Currency Transaction Reporting
- Customer Identity Management
Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Industry Vertical
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Government
- Others
Global Anti-money laundering software Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- South Korea
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
