Liquid biopsy Market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Forecasts 2027
Liquid biopsy Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe and the rising preference for a non-invasive method of detection. In addition, the R&D activities and strong product pipeline are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.
Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive method used as an alternative for surgical biopsy procedures for the detection of cancer. This technique enables doctors to gather essential information regarding the tumor through samples such as, urine, blood or other bio fluids. Liquid biopsy helps in early detection of cancer and hence can also be used to deliver personalized cancer therapy for every patient and every kind of cancer. Liquid biopsy analyzes DNA, which can give accurate information regarding the presence of mutations in cancer-specific genes.
The key players influencing the market are:
- Biocept, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.
- Exosome Diagnostics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Genomic Health
- Inivata Ltd
- MDxHealth
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
