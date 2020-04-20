Technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud Computing and others have transformed the way industries perform their business. Healthcare is among one of those industries which are slowly adopting to new way of operations or digitization. Availability of Big Data in healthcare, has led to requirement for analytics and increasing in funding are the factors for growth in healthcare analytics market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Developing countries will still have difficulties in adopting early to new technologies, few of the key factors which restrict the early adoption of analytics in healthcare will include limited awareness of the technologies, lack of skills to implement the solutions, poor infrastructure and cyber threats. Whereas, these technologies come associated with number of opportunities such as easy recoding and maintenance, centralized database, increasing investments and others. These advancing technologies will bridge the gap between payers and providers,

Key Competitors In Market are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation., Health Catalyst, IBM, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle SAS Institute Inc

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare analytics market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment model, application and geography. The global healthcare analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Healthcare Analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Predictive Analysis, Prescriptive Analysis, Descriptive Analysis); Deployment Model (On-Premises, On- Demand); Application (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operational and Administrative Analytics, Others)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Question Answered in this Research-

