Fresh Food Packaging Market 2020 in-depth analysis with Leading Business Players- Smurfit Kappa, DuPont, International Paper, DS Smith, Silgan Holdings

Fresh Food Packaging Market Overview:

The Fresh Food Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Fresh Food Packaging market size. Global fresh food packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and achieve an estimated value of USD 112.62 billion by 2026 from its initial estimated value of USD 87.87 billion in 2018.

Global fresh food packaging market has had an increase in demand due to the rise in better quality, packaged and labelled fresh food. This along with the growing awareness around the world about the environment and global warming, the packaging market is adopting eco-friendly means of packaging which has led to a significant rise in the demand for the industry..

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Amcor Limited, Mondi, Coveris, Smurfit Kappa, DuPont, International Paper, DS Smith, Silgan Holdings Inc., WestRock Company, Sealed Air, Ultimate Packaging Ltd., Temkin International Inc., Greenyard, Berry Global Inc., Packaging Corporation of America, Sonoco Products Company, American Packaging Corporation, Jabil Inc., ITC Limited, Innovia Films, Graham Packaging Company, BASF SE, Ampacet Corporation, Printpack, Bomarko Inc., Graphic Packaging International LLC, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, and Klöckner Pentaplast.

By Package Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Paper, Aluminium, BOPET, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Others),



By Pack Type (Flexible Pack, Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Cans, Others),



By Application (Meat & Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits, Others),



Based on regions, the Fresh Food Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market drivers:

1.Rising demand for fresh packaged and labelled food with no tampering to the products has led to a significant rise in the market of Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

2.Growing awareness amongst the people about the products they are consuming and the effects that they have on the environment has led to a significant rise for the market

3.Increase in disposable income of the world has led to a rise in the demand for better quality, fresh food products which bodes well for the future of the industry

Market restraint:

1.The rise in counterfeit packaging and products in the market has hindered the market growth

2.The waste disposal system of the manufacturers during the production and packaging process has led to an overhaul of government regulations for the product and has halted the market growth

3.Cheap local products and their supply has taken a major market share of the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market thereby reducing the growth of the Industry

Key Developments in the Fresh Food Packaging Market:

In August 2018, Amcor Limited acquired US based rigid and flexible packaging company Bemis Company Inc., for USD 6.8 billion which will help Amcor have a greater impact for their products in the United States.

In February 2017, Mondi completed the acquisition of UK based innovative packaging company Excelsior Technologies Limited for 33 million euros, helping Mondi improve their innovative packaging solutions and increase their market share in the UK.

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behavior Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Fresh Food Packaging Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Fresh Food Packaging market strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Fresh Food Packaging industry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

