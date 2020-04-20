Breast Implants Market Breakdown by Regions, Segments, Applications, Products and Industry Forecasts 2027

Breast Implants Market is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period 2020-2027. Rising prevalence of the breast implants surgery is expected to fuel breast implants market in the globe. The global breast implants market accounted to US$ 1,475.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,338.6 Mn by 2027.

Company Profiles

Allergan plc.

Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J)

GC Aesthetics

Sientra, Inc.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Silimed

Group Sebbib SAS

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd

HANSBIOMED CO. LTD

The global breast implants market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The advancement cosmetic procedures is constantly increasing in recent days due to the advantages of the breast implants such as light weighted, smooth & textured shells and lower risk of complications. Among the applications, the demand for breast implants is significantly high in cosmetic procedures followed by reconstructive surgery. Furthermore, advancements in surgical technologies and declining cost of procedures is expected to be a drive the growth of the breast implants market.

Breast implants are used a part of treatment of breast cancer. Rising prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increase in the demand for breast implants. Breast cancer is prevalent across the globe with increase in number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer. The disease is common in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per the Breastcancer.org, in 2018, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Deaths rates due to breast cancer among the women in the US are high than other types of cancer. In 2018, nearly 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die due to breast cancer. The number of new cases for breast cancer in men are lesser as compared to women. Beastcancer.org stated that in 2018, about 2,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.

The report segments the global breast implants market as follows:

Global Breast Implants Market – By Product

Silicone

Saline

Global Breast Implants Market – By Application

Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Global Breast Implants Market – By Surface Type

Smooth

Textured

Strategic Insights

Acquisition and agreement was observed as the most adopted strategy in global breast implants industry. Few of the recent acquisition and agreement are listed below:

2016: Sientra acquired Specialty Surgical Products, Inc. (SSP), with this acquisition the company will enhance it product portfolio of Dermaspan and AlloX2 lines of breast tissue expanders products.

2016: Sientra signed service agreement with Vesta, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company. Under this agreement Vesta is inaugurating manufacturing unit for Sientra and serve a long-term supply agreement for its PMA-approved breast implants.

2017: Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation which is a regenerative medicine company. The acquisition will combine regenerative medicines business, LifeCell’s novel with the Allergan’s products such as breast implants and tissue expanders and medical aesthetics.

2017: Allergan acquired Keller Medical, Inc. is a medical device company which develops Keller Funnel. The Keller will combine Keller Funnel with Allergan’s breast implants business.

