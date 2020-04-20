B2B E-Commerce Platform Market 2020 – New Business Experts Ideas by – Apttus, Big Cartel, Infomart2000 Corp, Insite Software Solutions, KIBO Software, Salesforce.com,Shopify, Volusion

B2B E-Commerce Platform Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. North America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technological development. In the past 3 years, the region witnessed significant adoption of B2B e-commerce platform across all the sectors. The B2B e-commerce platform market in North America is primarily driven by growing demand from electrical and electronics, arts & crafts, apparel, construction equipment, medical equipment, automotive, and transportation sectors.

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. North America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technological development. In the past 3 years, the region witnessed significant adoption of B2B e-commerce platform across all the sectors. The B2B e-commerce platform market in North America is primarily driven by growing demand from electrical and electronics, arts & crafts, apparel, construction equipment, medical equipment, automotive, and transportation sectors.

By Regions and Countries,
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major players in the global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market include

Apttus Corporation, Big Cartel, LLC, Infomart2000 Corp. (3dcart), Insite Software Solutions, Inc., KIBO Software, Inc., Magneto IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com, Inc.,Shopify Inc., Volusion, LLC. , Woocommerce (Automattic Inc.)

The B2B E-Commerce Platform Market Report Addresses:

  • Estimated size of the market
  • The segment that accounted for a large market share in the past
  • The segment that is anticipated to account for a dominant market share by 2027?
  • Governing bodies
  • Key region of the market
  • Lucrative opportunities in the market

The Report Provides:

  • An overview of the market
  • Comprehensive analysis of the market
  • Analyses of recent developments in the market
  • Events in the market scenario in past few years
  • Emerging market segments and regional markets
  • Segmentations up to the second and/or third level
  • Historical, current, and estimated market size in terms of value and volume
  • Competitive analysis, with company overview, products, revenue, and strategies.
  • Impartial assessment of the market
  • Strategic recommendations to help companies increase their market presence

