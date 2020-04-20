What is Current Trend in Asia-Pacific (APAC) Printing Inks Market?

Around 4.3 billion, or 60% of the global population, is concentrated in Asia-Pacific (APAC), says the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA). This number is increasing rapidly, especially in China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand. With population boom, the demand for food and beverages, pharmaceutical products, electronic gadgets, and everything else is surging. This is why the requirement for various packaging materials and products is consistently high at manufacturing plants. Now, an important aspect of packaging is the labels, which carry the product information, such as the manufacturing and expiry dates, batch number, ingredients, net quantity or weight, and price.

Hence, with the increasing demand for packaging, the APAC printing inks market is expected to grow from $5,344.1 million in 2017, to $7,000.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018–2023 (forecast period). This is also why among commercial printing, labels and packaging, and publication, labels and packaging has witness the heaviest consumption of printing inks. A key trend in the packaging niche these days is the usage of flexible packaging, majorly for processed food and beverages and pharmaceutical items. Such packaging includes pouches, bags, liners, paper, film, plastic, and aluminum foil, the shape of which can be readily change.

China is currently the largest APAC printing inks market, owing to its heavy usage of such materials, with the growth in the paper media and packaging sectors. Further, with the increasing literacy rate and urbanization levels, the demand for printing inks is rising further in the country. Another reason, perhaps the most important one, behind the high demand for such materials in China is the fact that it is the most-populated country in the APAC region, which naturally leads to a high requirement for various products.

Winning in emerging economies—lucrative opportunity in the APAC printing inks market

Over the past few years, countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have emerged as some of the major markets for printing inks. The rapid industrialization and commercialization in these countries have resulted in sharp increase in the consumption of these inks for office purposes. Additionally, the rising living style in emerging nations have resulted in greater consumption of packaged foods items and consumables, which is a major opportunity for market growth. With the continued economic growth in major APAC nations, the market for these inks is expected to grow in these countries.

APAC Printing Inks Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the APAC printing inks market are DIC Corporation, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Sakata INX Corporation, T&K Toka Co. Ltd., Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., Hubergroup India Pvt. Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Daihan Ink. Co. Ltd., Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited, SICPA, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

APAC Printing Inks Market Segmentation

By Product

Lithographic Inks Sheetfed offset inks Heatset web offset inks Coldset web offset inks

Flexographic Inks

Gravure Inks

Digital Inks Electrography Inkjet

Letterpress Inks

Others

By Formulation

Oil-Based

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Others

