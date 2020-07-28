Chemical Injection Skids Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application Forecast 2018 – 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chemical injection skids are equipment that is designed to inject chemicals, including hazardous and toxic ones such as hydrochloric acid, and corrosion inhibitors into systems in very precise amounts and pressures, intermittently or continuously. Chemical injection skids particularly find widespread applications in end-use industries such as oil, gas and chemical industries.

Chemical injection skids systems usually include a skid structure as an essential part of their components portfolio. The skid structure provides the major structure for the system and is created and designed to protect the system, while being compatible with the various operating parts. It will normally be made with continuously welded structural steel and customized drip pans designed to collect drained chemicals in a safe manner.

Modular integrated chemical injection skids are gaining popularity owing to characteristics such as improved cost effectiveness, space efficiency, innovation in safety features, faster fabrication and installation processes, reduction in downtimes at the work areas, improved standards of quality assurance, and increased applications in hazardous areas.

Chemical Injection Skids: Market Dynamics

The demand for chemical injection skids is expected to grow owing to its efficacy in reducing corrosion and the formation of deposits such as wax, scales, foam in liquid chemical treatment systems. Chemical injection skids manufacturers are also providing customizable equipment, with online monitoring instrumentation for optimized control in a wide array of onshore and offshore environments.

The demand for the chemical injection skids market for hydrate control processes are expected to see a rise owing to the application of preventing and removing blockages in systems of the oil and natural gas industries, in order to reducing loss of production and improving flow. Availability of integrated chemical injection skids systems are resulting in reduced installation and operational initiation times.

Major chemical injection skid market players are emphasizing on providing systems that comply with consumer specific requirements, application and design regulations, along with 3D modelling and extensive after sales support infrastructure to gain competitive advantages. In addition, the rising demand for environment friendly waste water disposal and rising investment in modernization of infrastructure is expected to contribute towards growth in the chemical injection skids market.

The environmentally hazardous nature and health risks associated with the injected chemical compounds, along with the necessity for regular inspections, maintenance and recalibration of chemical injection skids are major constraining factors for the growth of the chemical injection skids market.

Chemical Injection Skids: Market Segmentation

The chemical injection skid market can be segmented on the terms of product type and by end-use application.

On the basis of product type, the chemical injection skids market can be segmented as:

Antifoam Chemical Injection Skids

Demulsifying Chemical Injection Skids

Corrosion Inhibitor Chemical Injection Skids

Scale Inhibitor Chemical Injection Skids

On the basis of end-use application, the chemical injection skids market can be segmented as:

Petrochemicals

Energy & Power

Chemical

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Europe Offers Excellent Market Opportunities for Chemical Injection Skids

The important markets covered in the chemical injection skids market study include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Europe continues to be a very lucrative market for players in the chemical injection skids industry. This can largely be attributed to the rising number of water treatment and power plants in countries such as Italy and Germany. In addition, the rapid innovations in the automotive, construction, energy transformation, and electronics industries are expected to boost demand for the chemical injection skids market in Europe.

Chemical Injection Skids: Market Participants

Major market players in the chemical injection skids market are emphasizing on improving product portfolios to match the requirements of applications of the various end-use industries. The products are designed to precisely meet quality and operational specifications. Some of the major players in the chemical injection skids market include:

IDEX

AES Arabia

Lewa GmbH

Petrak Industries

Petronash

Milton Roy Europe

SPX FLOW

Proserv Group

Seko

Casainox Flow Solutions

Swelore Engineering

Carotek

