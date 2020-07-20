Liquid Microfiltration Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Liquid Microfiltration Market: Introduction

Liquid microfiltration is one of the prominent and extensively implemented method used by the numerous industries in order to perform the physical separation of particles from the contaminated feed solution. The size of particle in the process ranges from 0.1 to 10 micrometer. Suspended particles such as algae, protozoa, sediments and large bacteria are removed with the use of specially designed filters. However ionic material such as water, small collides, virus, chloride and sodium ion and dissolved organic matter still remain capable to get through the filter. The stakeholders generally offer a technically sound person to their end users to offer better pre-sales, sales and after-sales services based on the end user requirements.

One of the major trend that has been observed in liquid microfiltration market is new product developments with new advanced technologies in a cost effective manner. The liquid microfiltration method is generally adapted as a pre-treatment operation of the contaminated feed solution for further desalination processes such as reverse osmosis and nanofiltration. There are numerous polymeric materials used in the preparation of membrane because of there exceptional chemical properties and flexibility such as polysilfolane, polyethersulfolane, cellulose acetate, polysulfolane, polyvinylidene fluoride. Some of the inorganic compounds like porous alumina and sintered metal are also used for the membrane synthesis and further can be designed in different shapes and range of average porous sizes. For the selection of compatible membrane, some of the factors are needed to be taken in to the account; these factors are fluid characteristics, quality of the fluid to be treated, operating temperature, trans-membrane pressure, clearance of process residuals and equipment and instruments cost, etc.

Liquid Microfiltration Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing scarcity of water is one of the key factors driving demand of Liquid Microfiltration in the coming future. As the alertness about health and safety is increasing among the consumers, standards of quality needs to be followed; bearing in mind that safety and cleanness are being necessitated by the consumers enables the increase in demand and insatiable thirst for pure and clean water across the globe, which is fueling the rise in implementation of the new technologies in liquid microfiltration. Increase in population in APAC countries is fueling the demand for pure water which directly rises the demand of liquid microfiltration system in the region. Additionally in North America and Europe region, expansion in industrial sectors such as, oil and gas, mining, power generation, manufacturing, steel manufacturing, petrochemicals, refineries, construction, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and many more, which are the prime factor for the contamination in water resources, also enable the implementation of advanced technologies in liquid microfiltration. Rising government funding for the technological advancement in liquid microfiltration is one of the game changing driver that increases the adoption of microfiltration. One of the key restraints that the market is facing is high initial investment cost and lack of expertise which restricts the entry of new entrants.

Liquid Microfiltration Market: Segmentation

On the basis of flow type, the liquid microfiltration market can be segmented as:

Dead end Flow

Cross flow

On the basis of material, the liquid microfiltration market can be segmented as:

Organic

Inorganic

On the basis of application, the liquid microfiltration market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverage Industry

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Bio processing

Others

Liquid Microfiltration Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Liquid Microfiltration Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The growth in developed regions such as Western Europe, Japan and North America is estimated to be driven by new technology innovation with increased efficacy and strict government regulations in building codes. The APEJ and Latin America region will also register rapid growth due to increasing industrial investment, mainly in the emerging economies such as India and China. MEA is also projected to also expand with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

