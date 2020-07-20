Horticulture Bioplastic Market Detailed Analysis 2017 – 2025

Horticulture Bioplastic Market: Introduction

Bioplastics are non-petroleum polymer materials produced from biological products or co-products of biological processes. Polyethylene mulch is most commonly used in vegetable production. However, producers are looking forward to horticulture bioplastics as an alternative to solve environmental issues related to the disposal of petroleum-based plastics. Horticulture bioplastic, made from bio-based materials releases nutrients as the plastic degrades, and it also offers a range of environmental advantages. Biodegradable mulching films have made rapid improvement in terms of usability, allowing cultivators to plough in bioplastic mulch after use, instead of collecting them from the field for recycling, which improves operational efficiency. Some advancements expected in horticulture bioplastics in the near future are dust-resistant bushes, fertilizer rods and pheromone traps.

Bio-degradable plastic providers have come up with new bio composite plastics, which solve issues related to price and performance to attract consumers – forcing them to shift from plastic-based products. To meet tough applications in the horticulture sector, bioplastics containing additional components, such as inorganic fillers or thermoplastic to impart relatively high performance properties, such as high heat distortion and mechanical strength are being adopted.

In an effort to make horticulture bioplastics suitable for field application, and to make them competitive with plastic products, producers also need to work in collaboration with customers and suppliers. For horticulture bioplastic to become a widely adopted material, manufacturers need to offer better performance properties, along with economic viability and easy availability. Manufacturers should also focus on specific conditions required for disposal at end-of-life with current recycling systems in order to remain green solutions for the horticulture sector.

Horticulture Bioplastic Market: Drivers and Restraints

Changing consumer alignment toward environment friendly products will drive the demand for horticulture bioplastics in coming years. This has resulted in a shift in the focus of major plastic manufacturers and packaging vendors toward bioplastic technology. Moreover, landfills are major environmental hazards leading to adoption of bioplastic in horticulture practices. Greenhouses and gardeners can easily lessen the environmental impact of plastic pots with new biodegradable plastic. Government measures are pushing the use of sustainable and eco-friendly products among horticulture professionals; this is also one of the major factors driving the bioplastics market in the horticulture sector. The government also offers subsidies, incentives, exemptions and certifications to organizations producing and promoting environment friendly materials. The recycling of horticulture bioplastic products is a cost and labor intensive process, which has limited its adoption in horticulture. Slow decomposition of horticulture bioplastic may also put a restraint for their use in cultivation. However, recent significant progress in the development of biodegradable plastics is paving way for new high-performing horticulture bioplastics.

Horticulture Bioplastic Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the horticulture bioplastic market can be segmented as:

Bio based

Petrochemical based

On the basis of raw material, the horticulture bioplastic market can be segmented as:

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyesters

Starch Blends

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Bio-PA (polyamide)

Bio-PE (polyethylene)

Bio-PET (polyethene terephthalate)

Others

Horticulture Bioplastic Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global horticulture bioplastic market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Europe hold a major share in the horticulture bioplastic market and they are expected to maintain this stronghold throughout the forecast period. The key factor leading to adoption of bioplastic usage is support from government authorities and increasing health awareness among consumers. APEJ is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecasted period due to abundant availability of raw materials, coupled with adoption of green technology in agriculture. The Latin America horticulture bioplastic market is also projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Horticulture Bioplastic Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global horticulture bioplastic market, identified across the value chain include:

Green Dot Bioplastics

Novomant SPA

Metabolix, Inc.

BASF S.A.

Natureworks LLC

Corbion Purac

Braskem

Cardia Bioplastics

Biome Technologies Plc

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Innovia Films

