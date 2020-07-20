Global Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Market Research To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2025

Global Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Market Introduction
Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid, abbreviated as EDTA, is a type of chelating agent used for a number of industrial and household applications. Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid is a water soluble colourless liquid. EDTA has the ability to isolate metal ions in aqueous solution, especially iron and calcium ions. One of the major application areas of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid is in cleaning purposes in various applications such as water treatment, detergents, concrete mixtures, metal cleaning and cosmetics. It helps in the prevention of water hardness in laundry applications and prevents scale formation in boilers. In cosmetics, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid is used as an agent to improve stability in air. In the food and beverage industry, ethylenediaminetetraacetic is used as a food preservative since it prevents catalytic oxidation, which leads to decolouration. In soft drinks containing chemicals such as ascorbic acid and sodium benzoate, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid mitigates formation of benzene (a carcinogen). In the medical field, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid is used for chelation therapy to treat thalassemia. It helps remove the complication of repeated blood transfusions.
Global Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Market Dynamics
Global Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Market Drivers
The rising demand for water treatment and stringent regulations regarding the use of clean water have had a positive impact on the growth of the global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market. The steady growth of the end use industries is expected to bolster the growth of global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market as well.
Global Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Market Restraints
One of the major challenges faced by global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market is the availability of biodegradable alternatives such as sodium gluconates and organophosphonates, which impedes the market growth during the forecast period. Another major factor hampering the market growth is that the ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid is low acute toxic in nature and hence oral exposures may cause reproductive and developmental disorders.
Global Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Market Trends
The major trend observed in the global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market is the product innovations by the major manufacturers. The manufacturers are using product innovation as a differentiating strategy in order to win an edge over the other players in the market.
Global Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Market Segmentation
The global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market can be segmented on the basis of end use sector, form and region mainly.
On the basis of end use industry, the global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market can be categorized as:
- Chemical
- Metal working
- Textile industry
- Paints and coatings
- Building and construction
- Paper and Pulp Industry
- Personal care
- Food and beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
On the basis of form, the global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market can be segmented as:
- Liquid form
- Solid/crystal
On the basis of application, the global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market can be segmented as:
- Detergents
- Water Treatment
- Concrete mixtures
- Pulp
- Metal cleaning
- Agrochemicals
- Cosmetics
Global Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Market Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share in the global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market over the forecast period owing to the large base of paper and pulp industry in the region, which is a major consumer for ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid. China and India are expected to emerge as major markets for ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid over the forecast period. North America and Europe are also projected to remain significantly attractive in terms of consumption of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid. A dominant share in the Europe market will be accounted by the EU5 countries followed by other nations. In North America, large portion of consumption will be accounted by the U.S. The market in the Europe and North America will witness significant impact of regulations with respect to ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid, which mandates various end use industries to use ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid for various applications. Regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to exhibit slower growth when compared to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.
Global Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Market Participants
Some of the examples of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid market include, The Dow Chemical Company, Ava Chemicals Private Limited, Fushun shunnun chemical co., uniwinchemical, Zhonglan Industry Company, Airedale Chemcial and Shivam Agro Industries, among others.
