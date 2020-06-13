IQF Fruits Market By Type (Citrus Fruits, Red Fruits & Berries, Tropical Fruits), By End User (Confectionery & Bakery, Jams & Preserves, Fruit-Based Beverages, Dairy), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail, Online Retail) Forecasts Upto 2025

The market of IQF fruits was estimated at a value of USD 1.92 Billion in 2019. IQF method involves sending the individual food items on a sort of conveyor belt into a blast chiller that freezes the item very quickly. Because the food items are separate when they go in, they stay separate after they’ve been frozen. Deep frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time.

Development in cold chain logistics, increase in the number of working populations, precisely the women has resulted in increase in consumption of IQF fruits is expected to supplement the growth of the global IQF fruits market. However, risk of contamination in frozen fruits and preference to fresh fruits over frozen fruits are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global IQF fruits market.

Request for [email protected]https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/719245?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRFO719245

Report Scope:

The IQF Fruits market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2017 to 2024. The market segmentations include,

IQF Fruits Market, By Type

• Citrus Fruits

• Red Fruits & Berries

• Tropical Fruits

IQF Fruits Market, By End User

• Confectionery & Bakery

• Jams & Preserves

• Fruit-Based Beverages

• Dairy

• Others

IQF Fruits Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Retail

• Online Retail

IQF Fruits Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Request for Instant [email protected]https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/719245?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRFO719245

Competitive Landscape

Hain Celestial Group leading marketer, manufacturer and seller of organic and natural, IQF products. The global IQF Fruits market is highly competitive in nature with major players including White Wave, Hain Celestial Group, Foodnet, Welch’s Foods, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Titan Frozen Fruit, MDC Foods Ltd., General Mills, Findus Sverige AB, and others. The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the IQF Fruits market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include White Wave, Hain Celestial Group, Foodnet, Welch’s Foods, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Titan Frozen Fruit, MDC Foods Ltd., General Mills, Findus Sverige AB, and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

The regional outlook on the global IQF Fruits market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The IQF Fruits market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Report Highlights:

• Global IQF Fruits market sizes from 2019 to 2025

• Market growth projections through 2024 and the resultant market forecast for 2025

• Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

• Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

• Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global IQF Fruits market

• Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

• In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Contact Us:

Rashmi Chakote

302-20 Misssisauga, Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1-276-477-5910

Email- [email protected]