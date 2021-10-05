Corona Virus Outbreak: Smart Building MARKET OVERVIEW WITH DETAILED ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, FORECAST TO 2025

New Study about the Smart Building Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Smart Building market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Smart Building Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Smart Building market sustainability.

Smart Building Market to reach USD 79 billion by 2025.

Smart Building Market is valued approximately USD 7.69 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing awareness about energy efficiency is the major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Smart Building Market. Increase in use of energy has created a need to determine different ways to use energy wisely. Also, the growing number of commercial buildings that require a high amount of energy has resulted in an increased requirement for these systems. However, high initial expenses associated with the implementation of smart building systems affect the market negatively.

Smart building is basically an infrastructure in which the operations of heating, ventilation, lighting, security, and air conditioning etc. are controlled by automated systems. These systems continuously collect the data within the building and manage the functions and services accordingly. The deployment of such systems in a building enhance the security, reliability, and performance of the equipment, which in turn reduces the energy consumption and also minimizes the impacts of the building on the environment. Due to these benefits, the demand for smart buildings is growing in the global market. Moreover, initiatives taken by governments of various countries such as smart buildings projects, are expected to boost the smart building market over the forecast period. Besides this, ongoing smart city projects in both developed and developing economies represent significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Smart Building market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Smart Building Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which is fueling the demand of Smart Building Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Smart Building Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

¢IBM

¢Cisco

¢Siemens

¢Honeywell International

¢Delta Controls

¢Legrand

¢Schneider Electric

¢Johnson Controls

¢United Technologies Corporation

¢BuildingIQ

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software Type:

oIntelligent Security System

oBuilding Energy Management System

oInfrastructure Management System

oNetwork Management System

By Building Type:

oResidential Buildings

oCommercial Buildings

oEducational Institutions

oGovernment & Public Infrastructure Facilities

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Smart Building Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Smart Building market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Smart Building market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Smart Building Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

