Corona Virus Outbreak: water testing & analysis Market Size Status and Prospect (2020-2025)

New Study about the water testing & analysis Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global water testing & analysis market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical water testing & analysis Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain water testing & analysis market sustainability.

Global water testing & analysis market to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025.

Global water testing & analysis market is valued approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing awareness about environmental degradation and government efforts to promote sustainable development are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of water testing & analysis globally. Global water testing & analysis market is majorly driven by government investments policies to promote water testing and analysis. As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency in February 2018, the agency has awarded funds around $172.3 million to State of California for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure improvements. These investments help to capitalize its drinking water and clean water state revolving fund programs. Similarly, as per the European Union on November 2017, Europe and India has joined hands to support research and innovation to improve water quality. The allocation of the European Union to India, the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Science & Technology organized an event on 3th November 2017 with an aim to present their joint call on research and innovation to improve the quality of water. Europe and India has invested funds of around $30 million in order to improve the waste water management, drinking water and real time monitoring and control systems. At the EU-India Summit 2016, the usefulness to address these issues was recognized. These investments may support researches in real time monitoring and control systems which is primarily used to improve the quality of ground water that has a positive impact on the growth of the water testing and analysis market. As a result, the demand & adoption of water testing and analysis technologies would increase globally. However, limited market penetration for water testing and analysis instruments in non-industrial application and reluctance of municipal bodies to adopt new technologies are some major factors that impede the growth of the water testing & analysis market over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the water testing & analysis market is segmented into product, product type and applications. The product segment of global Water testing & analysis market is classified into Toc analyzer, ph meter, dissolved oxygen meter, conductivity sensors and turbidity meter of which Toc analyzer is accounted for the largest market share owing to the growing demand for testing dissolved oxygen in water bodies to determine pollution levels. Based on product type, the global water testing & analysis market is classified into portable, handheld, benchtop and other product types. The application segment includes laboratory, industrial, environmental, government and other applications of which industrial sector accounts for the largest market share due to rising demand for water testing and analysis services in industries to pre-treat their industrial waste before dumping in any water body.

The regional analysis of water testing & analysis market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global water testing & analysis market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are stringent water quality standards in this region to utilize water testing and analysis services. Also, the developed countries are the major exporters of water testing and analysis technologies in developing countries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to increasing government support to promote water testing and analysis.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

