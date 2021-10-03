Corona Virus Outbreak: Voice Biometrics Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Voice Biometrics Market Latest Research Report 2020:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Voice Biometrics market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Voice Biometrics Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Voice Biometrics market sustainability.

Global Voice Biometrics Market is valued approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Voice biometrics or biometrics authentication uses unique biological characteristics for uniquely verifying user™s identity. Furthermore, biometric authentication is hard to spoof, and password cannot be easily lost or stolen. Increasing demand for fraud detection system to control cybercrime cases would fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per Comparitech report in 2018, around 700 million people were affected by cybercrime, additionally, by 2021 cybercrime would cost around USD 6 trillion annually. Thus, rising cybercrimes and its related loss would fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The regional analysis of global Voice Biometrics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing economies including United States and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising research and development in fraud detection system would create lucrative growth prospects for the Voice Biometrics market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Application:

Access Control and Authentication

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation

Others

By Type:

Active Voice Biometrics

Passive Voice Biometrics

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and eCommerce

Telecommunications and IT

Government and Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Voice Biometrics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Voice Biometrics market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Voice Biometrics market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Voice Biometrics Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

