Corona Virus Outbreak: Virtual Fitting Room Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

Research report on global Virtual Fitting Room market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Virtual Fitting Room market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Virtual Fitting Room Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Virtual Fitting Room market sustainability.

Global virtual fitting room market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 20.5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The advent of advanced shopping is considered as a major growth trend for the global virtual fitting room market.

The key drivers for the virtual fitting room market are increasing adoption of advance technologies to enhance the customer™s shopping experience, digitization, growing number of smartphone user coupled with increasing online shopping. Growing number of smart phone user are rising the online shopping trend that is significantly impacting the virtual fitting room market. Further, new technologies adoption is also impacting the shopping behavior of the customers. For instance, as per the Pew Research Centre, citizen incorporate wide range of digital tools and platform in the shopping decisions. In addition, in 2016, about 8 in 10 Americans were online shoppers and also represent that 79% of the U.S. adults are online shoppers as per the pew research Centre. Similarly, in India, about 25% of the total internet users in 2018 were online shopper as compared to 9% in 2013 of the total internet users as per the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. Thus, growing number of online shoppers are significantly supplementing the adoption & growth virtual fitting room. Furthermore, growing need to reduce return rates coupled with increasing number of partnerships are expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the virtual fitting room market across the globe.

On the basis of segmentation, the virtual fitting room market is segmented into end-user, component and use case. The component segment is classified into software, hardware and services of which service segment dominates the market owing to increasing adoption of software platform and tools. On the basis of use cases, the market is bifurcated into apparel, accessories, eye wear, jewelry and watches, beauty & cosmetics and others. Apparel segment is the dominating segment of use-cases. The application segment is diversified into clinical, financial and operational and administrative. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into physical and virtual store.

The regional analysis of virtual fitting room market considers key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in virtual fitting room market owing to presence of large number of smart phone users coupled with growing number of online shopping users. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. In addition, growing adoption of advanced technologies in the regions is also witnessing significant growth in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By end-user

Physical store

Virtual store

By use cases:

Apparel

Eye wear

Jewelry &Watches

Beauty & cosmetics

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Virtual fitting room Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Virtual Fitting Room market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Virtual Fitting Room market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Virtual Fitting Room Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

