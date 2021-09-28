Corona Virus Outbreak: Slip Additives Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Opportunities, Development Status and Outlook by 2025

Research report on global Slip Additives market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Slip Additives market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Slip Additives Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Slip Additives market sustainability.

Global Slip Additives Market to reach USD 286 million by 2025.

Global Slip Additives Market valued approximately USD 201 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Slip additives substances are the sort of fatty amides which are most broadly used to keep up the nature of substrates. These additives have wide range of applications in plastic packaging and paints & coating industries. Erucamide is a sub segment of fatty amide which is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017. There is a high growth of slip additives market due to their cost effectiveness, availability of raw materials easily and processing of polymer resin for different packaging applications. According to Freedonia Group U.S Market was driven by construction, oil & gas and personal care industries, with paints and coating industry. Recently Daystar acquired Emerald performance material specialties and polymer additives and nitrile business groups. The increase in the overall packaging industry has resulted in the rise in the use of plastic resins across the globe, thereby widening the scope of the slip additives market. In addition, the increasing demand for slip additives from emerging economies, such as India and South Korea is expected to fuel the growth of the slip additives market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Slip Additives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World the Asia Pacific region is the largest market for slip additives and is expected to continue to lead the market till 2025. The growth of the Asia Pacific slip additives market can be attributed to countries, such as China, Brazil, and India which are emerging packaging markets.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oFatty Amides

oWaxes & Polysiloxanes

By Carrier Resin:

oLDPE

oLLDPE

oHDPE

opp

By Application:

oPackaging

oNon-Packaging

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Fine Organic Industries, Croda International PLC, PMC Biogenix, Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group, PCC Chemax Inc., Michelman, Inc.and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Slip Additives Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Slip Additives market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Slip Additives market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Slip Additives Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

