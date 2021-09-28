Corona Virus Outbreak: Silicon on Insulator (SOI) MARKET TO WITNESS CONSIDERABLE UPSURGE DURING 2025

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market sustainability.

Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market is valued approximately USD 669.71 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Silicon on Insulator (SOI) is a wafer semiconductor technology used in manufacturing of devices which give high performance and consumes low power as compared to devices based on traditional bulk silicon techniques also helpful in reducing parasitic device capacitance. Initially, this technology was developed for military use and power application but due to good performance of computing applications in integrated manufacturer community it is now used in lighting, communication, photonics, automotive, entertainment and gaming sector. Manufacturing thin wafers by using SOI technology prevents wastage of silicon which helps in reducing the cost of semi- conductors. Effective use of SOI technology is driving the Silicon on Insulator market. Development of photo voltaic technology and increase in the investments by governments to reduce the carbon footprint will increase the demand for SOI market in near future, along with that there is scope of advancement of SOI in resisting radiation and thermal capacity. However, factors such as complex product development process, time consuming activity, vitality of raw material prices and also the high cost of raw material will hinder the Silicon on Insulator market. Furthermore, the demand is also driven by increasing demand for gaming consoles and micro-processors from emerging countries.

The regional analysis of global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Silicon on Insulator SOI among its end-users due to increased R&D endeavors by big companies, increase in demand of computing, gaming consoles and mobile application in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market during the forecast period due to increase in the demand of microcontrollers and microprocessors. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to economic developments, increasing industrial applications and technological development in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Soitec

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Globalwafers

Sumco

Simgui

Globalfoundries

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Towerjazz

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Murata Manufacturing

Skyworks Solutions

Qorvo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Water Size:

200 mm and Less than 200 mm

300 mm

By Water Type:

RF-SOI

PD-SOI

FD-SOI

Power-SOI

Emerging-SOI

By Technology:

Smart Cut

Bonding

Layer Transfer

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacom & Telecom

Industrial

Military, Defense & Aerospace

By Product:

RF Fem

MEMS

Power

Optical Communication

Image Sensing

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

