Corona Virus Outbreak: Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Size Consumption Comparison by Application (2020-2025)

An Up to Date Report on “Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market sustainability.

Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The selective laser sintering equipment is an additive manufacturing technology which converts powdered plastic material in solid structure through a 3D based model by using laser. It uses a high-energy laser beam to convert particle granules into complex structure. The two important and common powder beds are selective laser sintering and direct metal laser sintering. The SLS Equipment can create both prototype and final products without seeking support while its being printed. The recent investments of 74 million USD made by the UK governments in 3D printing projects and investment in SLS technology so that it can reduce manufacturing cost and time to produce products, as per the financial report published by British Government. are driving the demand of selective laser sintering equipment. Rising adoption of SLS technology in making of robots due to reduction in the cost of prototypes and also final parts will increase the demand for SLS equipment in near future. Additionally, demand is also expected to grow due to increasing demand in aerospace, aeronautics and healthcare industry for more sophisticated, accurate and similar design of the products. However, lack of standard process controls, complexities in using SLS printing software, complex application and involvement of high risk in handling SLS equipment will hinder the growth of market in forecast period.

The regional analysis of global selective laser sintering equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of selective laser sintering equipment among its end-users due to technological advancements and increasing adoption of SLS technology in various industries. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global selective laser sintering equipment market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to presence of large number of producers and consumers across the region.

Market player included in this report are:

3D Systems Corporation

EOS GmbH

Farsoon Technologies

Prodways Group

Formlabs Inc.

Ricoh Company

Renishaw PLC

Sintratec AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Laser Type:

Solid Laser

Gas Laser

By Material:

Metal

Nylon

By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace and Aeronautics

Consumer Goods

Machinery and Equipment

Medical Devices

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

