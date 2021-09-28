Corona Virus Outbreak: Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

Recent report on “Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.
The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market sustainability.
Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market is valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) is an open standard that allows identity providers (IdP) to pass authorization credentials to service providers (SP). Moreover, Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) allows service providers and user identity providers to exit separately from each other. Growing need for providing enhanced, consistent and unified identity (UI) services to the customers and employees would fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Bring your own device trend emerged as the driving factor for the market growth. For instance, as per computer economics report in 2017, 59% of organizations currently allow employees to bring their own devices in the workplace. Thus, rising demand for BYOD is expected to fuel the global security assertion markup language (SAML) market.
The regional analysis of global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of cloud computing, internet of things and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Gemalto
Ping Identity
AWS
Microsoft
Oracle
miniOrange
ManageEngine
Onelogin
Okta
SSO Easy
SAASPASS
Auth0
PortalGuard
RCDevs SA
Ariel Software Solutions
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Deployment Type:
Cloud
On-Premises
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Government and Defence
IT and Telecommunication
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year “ 2016, 2017
Base year “ 2018
Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.
Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.
Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.
Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.
