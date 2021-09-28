Corona Virus Outbreak: Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

Recent report on “Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market sustainability.

Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market is valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) is an open standard that allows identity providers (IdP) to pass authorization credentials to service providers (SP). Moreover, Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) allows service providers and user identity providers to exit separately from each other. Growing need for providing enhanced, consistent and unified identity (UI) services to the customers and employees would fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Bring your own device trend emerged as the driving factor for the market growth. For instance, as per computer economics report in 2017, 59% of organizations currently allow employees to bring their own devices in the workplace. Thus, rising demand for BYOD is expected to fuel the global security assertion markup language (SAML) market.

The regional analysis of global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of cloud computing, internet of things and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gemalto

Ping Identity

AWS

Microsoft

Oracle

miniOrange

ManageEngine

Onelogin

Okta

SSO Easy

SAASPASS

Auth0

PortalGuard

RCDevs SA

Ariel Software Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government and Defence

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

