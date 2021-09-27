Corona Virus Outbreak: RFID Tags Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Benefits, Business Opportunities & Future Investments

The Latest Research Report on “RFID Tags Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, RFID Tags Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global RFID Tags market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical RFID Tags Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain RFID Tags market sustainability.

Global RFID Tags Market is valued approximately at USD 321.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is a type of wireless communication technology that uses radio waves to track and identify objects. RFID tracks and identifies information using low range radio waves transmitted from a small specialized tag to a nearby reader which helps to collect data. RFID are deployed mostly in retail sector, which help to find its application as remote scanners for detecting RFID tags on the different products labels. The rising need for tracking inventory & equipment in business has led the growth of this market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global RFID Tags Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world as RFID tags have found application in several operational processes across the U.S. industrial landscape. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising number of end-use industries with the need of access management technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the RFID Tags Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

AMS AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

RF Code

Alien Technology

Confidex Ltd.

HID USA Corporation

Impinj Inc.

Atmel Corp

Omni- ID Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Active RFID

Passive RFID

By Application:

Healthcare

Retail

Logistics and Transportation

Surveillance and Security

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016-,2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global RFID Tags Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and RFID Tags market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global RFID Tags market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

RFID Tags Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

