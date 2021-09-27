Corona Virus Outbreak: Pulse ingredients Market Analysis with Market Size, Industry Share, trends and Forecast to 2025

Recent report on “Pulse ingredients Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Pulse ingredients market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Pulse ingredients Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Pulse ingredients market sustainability.

Global pulse ingredients market is valued at approximately USD 18.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Rising trend of gluten-free and vegan diet are the key trends of the market. The key drivers for the pulse ingredients market are increasing consumption of bread, expansion of the food & beverage industry, rising demand for snack foods and extruded food products and growing health concern among consumers. Pulse is one of the significant sources of protein. It is one of the protein desired source in the vegetarian diet thus food manufacturers are highly adopting pulse in a variety of food products such as nutritional bars, bakery products, breakfast cereals, meat substitute and others. Further, government of different nations are supporting the adoption of vegan diet. For instance, as per food revolution organization, new guidelines released by the China government encourages the people to reduce consumption of non-vegan diet by 50%. This is expected to drive the adoption of vegan diet hence supplementing the adoption of pulse ingredients. Furthermore, growing consumer preference towards vegan diet and popularity of protein rich food products is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the pulse ingredients market across the globe. However, stringent international quality standards and regulation act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the pulse ingredients market is segmented into function, type source and application. On the basis of function segment, the market is sub-segmented into Gelation, Emulsification, , Water-Holding, Texturization, Film Forming, Adhesion and Blending. The type segment is classified into Pulse Fibers & Grits, , Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches, and Pulse Flours of which pulse flour segment dominates the market owing to its high usage in food industry for production of high nutritious food products. On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into Peas, Chickpeas, Beans, and Lentils. The chickpeas segment expected to dominate the end use segment owing to its health benefits such as minimizing heart attack and stabilizing blood sugar level. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into food & beverages, feed and other applications. Food & Beverage segment is expected to dominate the application segment owing to growing demand for healthy food products among consumers.

The regional analysis of pulse ingredients market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in pulse ingredients market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to rising disposable income, growing demand for high protein content coupled with expansion of the food and beverage industry in the region.

The leading market players include-

Roquette FrÃ¨res

Emsland Group

ADM

The Scoular Company

AGT Food and Ingredients

Anchor Ingredients

Batory Foods

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warconing Sa

Vestkorn Milling as

Dakota Dry Bean

Puris Foods

Axiom Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Emulsification

Texturization

Gelation

Water-Holding

Adhesion

Film Forming

Blending

By Type

Pulse Flours

Pulse Starches

Pulse Proteins

Pulse Fibers & Grits

By Source

Peas

Beans

Chickpeas

Lentils

By Application

Food & Beverages

Feed

Other Applications

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pulse ingredients Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

