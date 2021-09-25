Corona Virus Outbreak: Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

Recent report on “Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Power Management IC (PMIC) Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Power Management IC (PMIC) market sustainability.

Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market is valued at approximately USD 21 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Power Management IC (PMIC) is a type of integrated circuit that helps to manage power. This PMIC is used to manage the flow of power form various power sources such as wall adapters, batteries and USB, for maintaining the current limit. Power management ICs (PMICs) are developed for polymer/Li-ion battery-based applications and are also used in portable devices such as media players, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, navigation devices, and handheld medical and industrial devices. The smarter and more efficient regulations for the flow of power from in and out of the devices has led to the increase in the demand for PMIC equipped devices. PMICs can also be used in a car stereo directly with the help of plug-in cradle or USB cable. Further the increasing investments in automotive, industries, telecommunication and consumer electronics has led the demand of PMIC equipped devices over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Power Management IC (PMIC) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing number of electric vehicles, and consumer electronic devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Power Management IC (PMIC) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Renesas Electronics corporation

Analog Devices

STMicorelectronic

Maxim Integrated

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Dialog Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Integrated ASSP Power Management IC

Motor Control IC

Voltage Regulators

By Application:

Consumer and Wearable Electronics

Automotive

Telecom and Networking

Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016-,2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Power Management IC (PMIC) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

