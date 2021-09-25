Corona Virus Outbreak: Port Construction Projects Market Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook

New Study about the Port Construction Projects Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Port Construction Projects market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Port Construction Projects Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Port Construction Projects market sustainability.

Global Port Construction Projects Market to reach USD xxx billion by 2025.

Global Port Construction Projects Market valued approximately USD 458.61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Port Construction projects market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Globalization has led to enhanced focus on the international trade activities which has resulted into constant surge in the spending for the development of transport facilities which mainly includes railways, roads, waterways and airports. The Port Construction projects market is mainly on the surging trend owing to escalating trade & commerce through the seas as the sea transport is comparatively cheap as compared to air cargo. The Port construction is being heavily done in the southern Asian countries which consist of large coastline such as China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Asia accounted for around 38% of global exports & 53% of imports in the year 2017, according to the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH). According to the (WSC) World Shipping Council, Shanghai which is a China based city is the busiest container port in the world, with a volume of around 36.5 million (TEU) in 2015, followed by Singapore with 30.9 million (TEU). Also the countries such as India and Malaysia are now major global trade countries and are focusing to invest significantly in port facilities to maximize trade opportunities with their trading partners. Furthermore, According to India Brand Equity foundation, India accounts for the highest value with US$41.1 billion, followed by Malaysia with projects valuing US$28.1 billion. Indonesia and Bangladesh follow with port construction projects with a value of US$26.9 billion and US$24.6 billion respectively. Malaysia accounts for the highest value project in the region with the US$22.8 billion Carey Island Port Klang Extension, followed by Bangladesh with the US$20.0 billion Payra Seaport Development which is further augmenting the development and growth of port construction market in the country.

The regional analysis of Global Port Construction Projects Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services Performance:

oPort Construction Projects

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Port Construction Projects Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

