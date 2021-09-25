Corona Virus Outbreak: Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market to reach USD 887.1 million by 2025.

Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market valued approximately USD 478.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Outstanding Properties like chemical and thermal resistance, technology advancement in the production sector and growing demand of Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins from different end “ use corporations are driving factors in the growth of Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market. The Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins are unstructured polymers that have useful properties such as excellent thermal stability, good chemical resistance and electrical properties. These thermoplastics have exceptional mechanical strength with excellent heat resistance, that™s why they are being used in many industries and it is replacing the use of conventional metal-based products. Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins are good choice for applications where low creep, fatigue and wear combined with outstanding chemical properties are required. PAIs applications include machined parts for the automotive industry and aerospace such as gears, pistons, non-lubricating bearings, and seals. PAI is also widely used in magnet wire enamels and in high-performance, corrosion resistant coatings, non-stick coatings and for various industrial applications. Since, PAIs materials have characteristics like durability, toughness and strength, ability to withstand several radiations, they are being used in field of medical like surgical instruments and machined parts. Besides, their price is very high, therefore Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins are usually only used when outstanding properties are required and requirement of skilled workers are the factors that hinders the overall growth of the Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market.

The regional analysis of Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oUnfilled

oGlass-Filled

oCarbon-Filled

By End-Use:

oAutomotive

oAerospace

oElectrical & Electronics

oOil & Gas

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Innotek Technology Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Nuplex Resins, Fujifilm, Hitachi Resins, Drake Plastics Ltd. Co., Mitsubishi Shoji, Solvay SA, Kermel, Elantas, Shanghai Songhan Plastics Technology Co. Ltd., Ensinger GmbH and Quadrantand so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/electronic-health-records-market-size-and-share

https://brandessenceresearch.com/heavy-industry/metal-finishing-market-size-and-share