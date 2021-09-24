Corona Virus Outbreak: Point-of-Use Water Treatment Market 2020-2025 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

The Latest Research Report on “Point-of-Use Water Treatment Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Point-of-Use Water Treatment Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Point-of-Use Water Treatment market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Point-of-Use Water Treatment Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Point-of-Use Water Treatment market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global point-of-use water treatment market is valued at approximately USD 20 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 10.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Key drivers of the point-of-use water treatment market include increasing demand for clean drinking water, advancements in the water treatment industry, increase in water contamination coupled with growing awareness about the benefits of point-of-use water treatment. According to Water Organization report 2018, in Brazil, more than 5 million people lack access to safe water. Similarly, according to Eco-Generation Organization, in 2017, in Argentina more than 11% population in the country did not had access to clean water due to water pollution and lack of water treatment infrastructure. Thus, growing water contamination owing to discharge of industrial waste and other waste in the water bodies thus resulting in lack of access to clean water is driving the demand for point-of-use water treatment market. Furthermore, scarcity of clean water is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the point-of-use water treatment market across the globe. However, high installation and operational cost act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the point-of-use water treatment market is segmented into device, technology and application. On the basis of device segment, the market is sub-segmented into Faucet-Mounted Filters, Tabletop Pitchers, Countertop Units, Under-The-Sink Filters and Others of which table top pitchers hold the major share owing to its low price and easy availability. The technology segment is classified into Reverse Osmosis Systems, Distillation Systems, Ultrafiltration Systems, Disinfection Methods, Filtration Methods, Ion Exchange and Others of which osmosis technology segment dominates the market due to its capability to remove dissolved contaminants from water. On the basis of application segment, the market is classified into Residential and Non-Residential out of which residential segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate.

The regional analysis of point-of-use water treatment market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in point-of-use water treatment market share owing to increasing demand for potable water in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China owing to growing concern related to contaminated water.

The market players mainly include-

Honeywell International

Pentair

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever

LG Electronics

Coway

Best Water Technology (BWT)

Toray Industries

Alticor

Brita Group

3M

Ge Appliances

DowDuPont

A.O. Smith Corporation

Eco water Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device

Faucet-Mounted Filters

Tabletop Pitchers

Countertop Units

Under-The-Sink Filters

Others

By Technology

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Distillation Systems

Ultrafiltration Systems

Disinfection Methods

Filtration Methods

Ion Exhange

Others

By Application

Residential

Non-Residential

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Point-of-Use water treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Point-of-Use Water Treatment market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Point-of-Use Water Treatment market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/bioabsorbable-stent-market-size-and-share

https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/neonatal-intensive-care-market-size-and-share