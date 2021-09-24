Corona Virus Outbreak: Plastic Pigment Market Size Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

Recent report on “Plastic Pigment Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Plastic Pigment market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Plastic Pigment Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Plastic Pigment market sustainability.

Global Plastic Pigment Market to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2025.

Global Plastic Pigment Market valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Plastic Pigment market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Plastics are being increasingly adopted in various industries including automotive, packaging and others that is responsible for market growth.

Pigments are widely utilized in various paints and coatings application. Owing to their various chemical properties, pigments are able to withstand extreme conditions without compromising with the coating performance. Rising demand for plastics in automotive industry is accelerating the plastic pigments market as they are favorable and cost-effective for the vehicles manufactured. In addition, growing significance of aesthetics in packaging is one of the major drivers imparting growth to the market. However, volatile prices of raw materials used for manufacturing the plastic pigments is expected to hinder the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, The Plastic Pigment market is segmented into Type and End-User Industry. The type segment is classified into inorganic and organic pigments. End-user industry segment is further segmented into packaging, automotive, building and construction, consumers and others. The Type is anticipated to dominate the Plastic Pigment market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Plastic Pigment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. The Europe region is anticipated to fastest growing in the Plastic Pigment market. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

oBASF SE

oClariant

oDic Corporation

oLanxess

oSudarshan Chemical Industries

oChemours

oCabot Corporation

oHeubach

oTronox

oFerro Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oInorganic Pigments

oOrganic Pigments

By End-user Industry:

oPackaging

oBuilding & Construction

oConsumer Goods

oAutomotive

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Plastic Pigment Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

