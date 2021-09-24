Corona Virus Outbreak: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size : Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

Physiotherapy Equipment Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Physiotherapy Equipment market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Physiotherapy Equipment Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Physiotherapy Equipment market sustainability.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 15.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Physiotherapy uses mechanical force and movement for the treatment of muscle pain or injury. Changing lifestyle has led to significant rise in the incidences such as chronic or acute pain. Further significantly increasing geriatric population has also indicated a potential increase in the demand for physiotherapy equipment market.

The regional analysis of global Physiotherapy Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising geriatric population, increasing inclination for active lifestyles, the penetration of physiotherapy services, and favorable healthcare reforms. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing quality of care, high unmet needs, and growing awareness. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Physiotherapy Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DJO Global (US)

Performance Health (US)

BTL Industries (US)

EMS Physio (UK)

Enraf-Nonius B.V

Isokinetics Inc.

Life Care Systems

Naimco/Rich-Mar

Patterson Medical

Zynex Medical Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Equipment

Electrotherapy Equipment

Ultrasound Equipment

Exercise therapy Equipment

Cryotherapy Equipment

Combination therapy Equipment

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) therapy Equipment

Shockwave therapy Equipment

Laser therapy Equipment

Traction therapy Equipment

Magnetic therapy Equipment

Accessories

By Application:

Musculoskeletal Applications

Neurological Applications

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications

Paediatric Applications

Gynaecological Applications

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Physiotherapy Equipment market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Physiotherapy Equipment market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

