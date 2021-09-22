Corona Virus Outbreak: Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Market Share

Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market Latest Research Report 2020:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Peer-To-Peer Accommodation market sustainability.

The Peer-To-Peer Accommodation market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the present scenario, the tourism sector is currently dealing with the impacts of collaborative consumption with tourists vastly utilizing peer-to-peer services which includes Airbnb and Uber. The Peer-To-Peer accommodation market is on the surging trend in both the developed and developing countries across the globe. The Peer-to-Peer accommodation market is mainly driven owing to Surging connectivity facilitated precisely by online social network platforms offers the individuals to share access to their houses, products, rooms and services for a fee or other compensation. For Example: In the year 2015, Airbnb organization served around more than 25 million consumers, resulting into offering accommodation in more than 34000 cities across the globe which is further impacting the growth and development of peer-to-peer accommodation market. On the basis of segmentation, the Peer-to-Peer accommodation market has been segmented into Type of accommodation and Application. A large number of individuals or consumers are opting for P2P accommodation precisely in the hospitality and tourism industries. On the Basis of geography, the Peer-to-Peer accommodation market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. The Europe region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to escalating trade & commerce activities along with rising tourism sector mainly in the countries such as United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and others.

The regional analysis of Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Accommodation:

oSingle Room

oPrivate Room

oApartment

By Application:

oTourism

oHospitality

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The leading market players mainly include-

oAirbnb Inc

oFlipkey, Inc

oHomeAway, Inc

oRoomorama

oHousetrip Limited

oWimdu

oLifealike Limited

oHomeExchange.com

oCouchsurfing International Inc

oMytwinPlace

Target Audience of the Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Peer-To-Peer Accommodation market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

