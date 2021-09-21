Corona Virus Outbreak: Patient Lifting Equipment Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future…

Research report on global Patient Lifting Equipment market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Patient Lifting Equipment market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Patient Lifting Equipment Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Patient Lifting Equipment market sustainability.

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 2.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 12.70 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. A Patient lift and sling is an assistive device that will help a caregiver, transfer a patient with limited mobility, from the bed to a chair and back. Patient lifts are operated either by hydraulic-manual pumping or are electric motor. Increasing global geriatric & bariatric populations, the high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting has led the adoption of Patient Lifting Equipment across the forecast period. However, lack of Training Provided to Caregivers for the Efficient Operation of Patient Handling Equipment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Patient Lifting Equipment market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world with more than 37% revenue share owing to various factors such as increasing geriatric population in the US & Canada, the growth of the North American home healthcare industry, and the growing patient volume in nursing homes & elderly care facilities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arjo (Sweden)

Hill-Rom (US)

Invacare (US)

Handicare (Sweden)

Guldmann (US)

DJO Global

GF Health Products

Joerns Healthcare

Medline Industries

Prism Medical UK

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Ceiling/Overhead Lift

Stair Lift

Mobile/Floor Lift

Sit to Stand Lift

Bath & Pool Lift

Lifting Slings

Accessories

By End-User:

Hospital

Home Care

Elderly Care Facility

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Patient Lifting Equipment market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Patient Lifting Equipment market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

