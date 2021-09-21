Corona Virus Outbreak: Parking Meter Market Analysis with Market Size, Industry Share, trends and Forecast to 2025

Parking Meter Market Latest Research Report 2020:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Parking Meter market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Parking Meter Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Parking Meter market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Parking Meter Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Parking Meter Market valued approximately USD 9.61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.97% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Parking Meter Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas. Parking meters are part of both public and private agencies™ parking management solutions. The parking meter is highly suitable for public infrastructure such as transit stations, libraries, stadiums, tourist attractions, civic buildings universities and hospitals that generate high parking demand. Growth in automobile industry and changing living & working ways with fast moving global economies are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, inclusion of IoT-based services in public places is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Further, parking meter offers various benefits such as optimized parking, reduce traffic, enhanced user experience, new revenue streams, increased safety etc. These benefits also leads in rising demand of parking meter across the world. However, high initial investment requirement and lack of advanced technologies in developing economies are the factors that limiting the market growth of Parking Meter during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Parking Meter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological development, rising adoption of smart devices and growing population in emerging economies such as China and India. Further, Europe is anticipated a stable growth in the global Parking Meter Market during the forecast period. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising government support and presence of large number of automotive industry in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Cale Access AB

¢CivicsSmart Inc.

¢IPS Group Inc.

¢LocoMobi Inc.

¢J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

¢METRIC Group Ltd.

¢Parkeon S.A.S.

¢Parking BOXX

¢POM Inc.

¢Ventek International

¢Worldwide Parking Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oParking Meter (Single Space)

oParking Kiosks (Multi Space)

By Application:

oGovernment Institutions

oHospitals

oParks

oTransit Systems

oMalls & Stadiums

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Parking Meter Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Parking Meter market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Parking Meter market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Parking Meter Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/construction/snow-melting-systems-market

https://brandessenceresearch.com/chemical-and-materials/polyether-ether-ketone-market-size-and-share