Corona Virus Outbreak: Paper Pigments Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2019-2025

New Study about the Paper Pigments Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Paper Pigments market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Paper Pigments Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Paper Pigments market sustainability.

Global Paper Pigments Market to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2025.

Global Paper Pigments Market valued approximately USD 12.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Paper Pigments market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Industry 4.0 has lead the technological advancements and significant increase in adoption of sustainable packaging solutions has imparted growth to the market.

Rising demand of paper in packaging industry is one of the key driver for the paper pigment market. Growth registered by packaging industry with supportive government regulations related to recyclable packaging materials is promoting the usage of paper over plastic. This has accelerated the consumption rate of paper in packaging purpose that is turn is driving the paper pigments market during the forecast period. However, digitalization is affecting the market growth and is expected to hinder the market growth in upcoming years.

On the basis of segmentation, The Paper Pigments market is segmented into Type and Application. Type segment is classified into Kaolin, Calcium Carbonate and Others. The Application segment is classified into coated paper and uncoated paper. Type segment is anticipated to dominate the Paper Pigments market considering the forthcoming years.

The regional analysis of Global Paper Pigments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

o Imerys

o Omya

o Minerals Technologies

o BASF

o Ashapura Group

o J.M. Huber Corporation

o Kemira

o Chemours

o Thiele Kaolin Company

o Kamin/Cadam

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

o Calcium Carbonate

oGCC

oPCC

oKaolin

oHydrous Kaolin

oCalcined Kaolin

oOthers

oTitanium Dioxide

oTalc

oGypsum

By Application:

oCoated Paper

oSatin-Coated paper

oGloss-Coated paper

oDull-Coated paper

oMatte-Coated paper

oCast-Coated paper

oUncoated Paper

oWoven or Smooth Uncoated paper

oLaid Uncoated paper

oLinen Uncoated paper

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Paper Pigments Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Paper Pigments market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Paper Pigments market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Paper Pigments Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

