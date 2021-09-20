Corona Virus Outbreak: Organic Rice Protein Market is poised to achieve continuing growth During Forecast Period 2020-2026

Research report on global Organic Rice Protein market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Organic Rice Protein market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Organic Rice Protein Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Organic Rice Protein market sustainability.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market to reach USD 194.4 million by 2025.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market valued approximately USD 42.2 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The growth of Global Organic Rice Market is driven by an increase in demand of protein functionalities in the food & beverages sector. The market is further driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness with regard to the benefits of a healthy diet, increase in demand for non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan products, and increase in demand of plant proteins due to environmental and health concerns related to animal protein.

North America accounted for the largest market share in this market in 2016. Increasing aging population and demand for nutritional food is growing; in addition to this, growing awareness about animal welfare and health is driving the organic rice protein market in this region. The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to increase in emphasis on healthier lifestyles and hence, protein product manufacturers are focusing on providing products which are allergen free and comply with the safety standards. The increase in demand of organic food products by the population is driving the market for organic rice protein in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oRice Protein Concentrates

oRice Protein Isolates

By Form:

oDry Form

oLiquid Form

By Application:

oSports & Energy Nutrition

oBeverages

oBakery & Confectionery

oMeat Analogues & Extenders

oDairy Alternatives

By Function:

oEmulsifying

oTexturing

oGelling

o Foaming

By Brand:

oProryza

oOryzatein

oGabiotein

o Nu-Rice

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Axiom Foods Inc, AIDP,Inc., Ricebran Technology, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd , Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd, Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Limited, Ribus, Inc, The Green Labs LLC, Top Health Ingredients Inc and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Organic Rice Protein Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Organic Rice Protein market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Organic Rice Protein market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Organic Rice Protein Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

