Corona Virus Outbreak: Oleoresin Market Research Size foreseen to grow exponentially over 2019 – 2025

Global Oleoresin Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Oleoresins are used as an alternative for ground spices, they have aroma and taste. They can be changed according to the specific flavor requirement of different products. Oleoresins have a long shelf life, which makes them lesser prone to any kind of bacterial infection. Factors such as increasing demand for processed food products, growing product demand in the pharmaceutical industry, is increasing the demand of the market. The rise in awareness regarding the side-effects of synthetic flavors and health benefits offered by phytomedicines and herbal extracts is augmenting the demand for Oleoresin. Rising food industry coupled with the increasing research and development in the industry will boost the growth of global Oleoresin market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Oleoresin Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising income, increasing purchasing power, and plant-derived nutritional & health products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oleoresin Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akay Group Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group

Synthite Industries Private Ltd.

AVT Naturals

Givaudan

Pt. Indesso Aroma

Vidya Herbs Private Limited

Ungerer & Company

Kancor Ingredients Limited

Plant Lipids

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Paprika

Capsicum

Seed Spices

Turmeric

Herbs

Ginger

Cinnamon & Cassia

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal Care Products

Feed

By Extraction Process:

Solvent Extraction

Supercritical Fluid Extraction Process

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016,2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Oleoresin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Oleoresin market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Oleoresin market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Oleoresin Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

