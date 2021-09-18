Corona Virus Outbreak: Neuromorphic Computing Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Neuromorphic Computing Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Neuromorphic Computing Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Neuromorphic Computing market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Neuromorphic Computing Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Neuromorphic Computing market sustainability.

Global Neuromorphic Computing Market to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2025.

Global Neuromorphic Computing Market valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth of the market include growth in the sensors market; rising demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning; increasing adoption of software in applications such as continuous online learning, real-time data streaming, predictive analysis, and data modelling; need for better performing ICs; growing demand for neuromorphic computing in applications such as video monitoring, machine vision, and voice identification; and the end of Moore™s law leading to new ways of computing. The emerging trend of combining neuroscience computation and embodied models has led to an upsurge in demand for design and development of neuromorphic chips for brain-based robots and cognitive robots. Rising need for machine learning tools has further contributed to industry expansion.

North America is the largest and rapidly growing market for neuromorphic computing due to the initiatives taken by major chip designing companies such as IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), and General Vision (U.S.). The global industry is expected to gain momentum in Asia Pacific and South America due to growing demand for automation in emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

oSignal Processing

oImage Processing

oData Processing

oObject Detection

By End Use:

oConsumer Electronics

oAutomotive

oHealthcare

oMilitary & Defence

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard , Samsung Electronics co Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Brain Corporation, General Vision Inc., HRL Laboratories, Vicarious, CEA-Leti and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Neuromorphic Computing Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Neuromorphic Computing market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Neuromorphic Computing market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

