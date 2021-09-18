Corona Virus Outbreak: Network Monitoring Market Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2025

Research report on global Network Monitoring market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.
The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Network Monitoring market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Network Monitoring Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Network Monitoring market sustainability.
Global network monitoring market is valued approximately USD 1.80 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.90 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Network monitoring solutions helps to assist in managing and monitoring the flow of traffic and examining it for any abnormalities that can affect the network availability, performance and security. Further, advancement in technology has led to an enhanced adoption of connected devices, voice over internet Protocol (VOIP) and cloud due to which the traffic on the network has increased tremendously, slowing down the overall network functioning speed. As a result, the need for network monitoring is observed thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market. However, availability of free network traffic tools such as Cacti and Nagios Core impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global network monitoring market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of new data center technologies and increasing IT capacity requirements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing penetration of internet and growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises are contributing towards the growth of the Asia-Pacific.
Market player included in this report are:
Gigamon
IBM
Ixia
Viavi
Apcon
Garland Technology
Juniper Networks, Inc.
Cisco
Broadcom
Big Switch Networks
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offering:
Network Tap
Data Monitoring Switch
By Bandwidth:
1 & 10 Gbps
40 Gbps
100 Gbps
By Technology:
Ethernet
Fiber Optic
Infiband
By End-user Industry:
Enterprises
Telecommunications Industry
Government Organizations
Cloud Service Providers
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year “ 2016, 2017
Base year “ 2018
Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Network Monitoring Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Network Monitoring market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.
Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Network Monitoring market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.
Network Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.
Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.
