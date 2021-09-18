Corona Virus Outbreak: Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) market sustainability.

Global Mobile BI Market is valued approximately USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The mobile BI is used to gain the flow of analytical business information at any time and from any location, which helps end user to improve their daily operations as well as speeds up the decision-making process. The demand for mobile BI has been increasing due to increase in number of smartphone users throughout the world. Integration of IOT is enabling the mobile BI market to grow, as IOT permits mobile devices to analyze, communicate and share data about the world via network and cloud-based software platforms. As organizations have growing access to the real time data, that enhances the growth of Mobile BI market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Mobile BI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, real time accessing information, and consumer dependency towards mobile devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile BI market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines CORPORATION

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Sap SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software

Tibco Software

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Fraud and Security management

Sale and Marketing management

Predictive Asset management

Risk and Compliance management

Supply chain management and Operations

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and insurance

It & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

Government & Defense

energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016-,2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mobile BI Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

