Corona Virus Outbreak: Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Middle East and Africa Cyber Security market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Middle East and Africa Cyber Security market sustainability.

Global Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market to reach USD 66.5 billion by 2025.

Global Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market valued approximately USD 18.02 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.62% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rapidly Increasing digitalization with the introduction of digital technologies for assembly, storage, analysis, and sharing of data have created need for security of this digital data, and is the major factor driving the growth of Middle East and African cyber security market. Hacking, cracking and other forms of cyber-mischief have made personal, commercial, financial and other digital data more vulnerable aiding to the requirement of cyber security and growth of the market. Increasing cyberattacks have forced administrations to improve their security measures, and to adopt cybersecurity services, this demand has boost the growth of the market. Cyber security is basically the safeguard of internet-connected devises and system (hardware, software and data), from cyberattacks. security involves cyber security and physical security “ which are used by enterprises to protect against unauthorized access to data centers and other computerized systems, such as endpoints, networks, applications, and cloud data from threats, like malwares & ransomwares, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

The regional analysis of Global Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Others. Saudi Arabia is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as United Arab Emirates, South Africa region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Security:

oNetwork

oCloud

oApplication

oEnd-Point

oWireless Network

oOthers

By Solution & Services:

oThreat Intelligence & Response Management

oIdentity & Access Management

oData Loss Prevention Management

oSecurity and Vulnerability Management

oUnified Threat Management

oEnterprise Risk and Compliance

oManaged Security

oOthers

By Deployment:

oCloud

oOn-Premise

By End-user Vertical:

oAerospace & Defense

oHealthcare

oBFSI

oManufacturing

oRetail

oGovernment

oIT & Telecommunication

oOthers

By Regions:

oSaudi Arabia

oUnited Arab Emirates

oSouth Africa

oOthers

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Kaspersky Labs, IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Fortinet Technologies Inc., FireEye Inc., Proofpoint Inc., CyberArk, DarkMatter, DXC Technology, F5 Networks, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Imperva, McAfee, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Rapid7, Sophos and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Middle East and Africa Cyber Security market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Middle East and Africa Cyber Security market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

