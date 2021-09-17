Corona Virus Outbreak: Microsegmentation Market Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook

Microsegmentation Market Latest Research Report 2020:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Microsegmentation market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Microsegmentation Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Microsegmentation market sustainability.

Global Microsegmentation Market to reach USD 3752 million by 2025.

Global Microsegmentation Market valued approximately USD 650 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Technological advancements, increasing ransomware attacks on connected devices, and growing usage of security virtualization and cloud computing are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the global Microsegmentation market. Increase in the network connectivity and data theft and need for maintaining safe third-party access are expected to further drive the Microsegmentation market growth. High cost of advanced security solutions and limited security budgets are the major factors restricting the growth of the Microsegmentation market

The regional analysis of Global Microsegmentation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has the major presence of sustainable and well-established economies who invest heavily in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. The startup culture in North America is growing at a faster pace as compared to the other regions. The rising number of developing Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the increasing digitization in large organizations have aided the growth of the North American Microsegmentation market Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies, and it has always been a lucrative market. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

oSoftware

oServices

By Service:

oManaged Services

oProfessional Services

By Security Type:

oNetwork Security

oDatabase Security

oApplication Security

By Deployment Type:

oOn-Premises

oCloud

By Organization Size:

oSMEs

oLarge Enterprise

By Vertical:

oGovernment & Defence

oBFSI

oIT & Telecom

oHealthcare

oRetail

oManufacturing

oEnergy and Utilities

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Vmware, Cisco, Unisys, Varmour, Juniper Networks, Opaq Networks, Nutanix, Cloudvisory, Guardicore, Extrahop and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Microsegmentation Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

