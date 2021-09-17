Corona Virus Outbreak: Meter Data Management System Market Size : Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

Recent report on “Meter Data Management System Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Meter Data Management System market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Meter Data Management System Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Meter Data Management System market sustainability.

Global meter data management system market is valued at approximately USD 168 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The advent of smart meters and smart infrastructure is considered as a major growth trend for the global meter data management system market.

Key drivers for the meter data management system market are growing adoption of advanced metering technology, progressing deployment of smart meters, increasing volume of meter data coupled with demand for grid reliability and outage management. Adoption of advance metering technologies facilitates monitoring and measuring the consumers information. AMI adoption offers operational and financial benefits and eliminates the requirement of on-site meter reading, improves energy theft detection and response to power outages. It also brings financial gains to utility, gas and water companies through reduction in maintenance and equipment costs. It is an integrated system of communication, smart meters and data management systems that enables communication between customers and utilities. For instance, as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2016 U.S. electric utilities has installed about 71 million advanced metering infrastructure smart meters representing about 47% of the electricity consumers in the United States. Similarly, the government of India sanctioned about 12 smart grid projects in 2019 involves the implementation of advanced metering infrastructure. Thus, adoption of advance metering infrastructure is supplementing the adoption & growth of meter data management system market. Furthermore, smart city initiatives by emerging economies is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the meter data management system market across the globe. However, lack of standards and threat of cyber security and vulnerability act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the meter data management system market is segmented into component, utility type, application and end-user. On the basis of component, the market is sub-segmented into software and hardware of which software segment holds the major share owing to growth in data volume generated with the smart meter installation. Meter data management software is used for processing and to co-relate the data for supporting accurate billing. The utility type segment is classified into electricity, gas and water. Further, end-use segment is sub-classified in to residential, commercial and industrial of which residential segment dominates the market due to government support towards the adoption and deployment of smart meters. With the meter data management system, consumers have access to the energy consumption data through the meter data management system that lead towards improvement in the consumers energy consumption. The application segment is diversified into smart grid, energy storage, microgrid, EV charging and others.

The regional analysis of meter data management system market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in meter data management system market. Major utilities in the regions are implementing the meter data management system with the growing smart meter installation. In addition, growing need to generate accurate bills on the basis of varied tariff rates in the regions is also significantly driving the market growth in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. Moreover, high investment by government bodies coupled with supportive policies and regulation regarding smart metering technology are significantly adding growth in meter data management system market in the region.

Some market players include-

Honeywell

Abb

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Kamstrup

Diehl

Alcara

Sensus (Xylem)

Powel Eaton

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Utility

Electricity

Gas

water

By Application:

smart grid

Microgrid

Energy storage

EV charging

Others

By End-user:

Residential

Commercial & industrial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Meter Data Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Meter Data Management System market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Meter Data Management System market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Meter Data Management System Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

