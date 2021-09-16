Corona Virus Outbreak: Medical Waste Management Market Size Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2025

Medical Waste Management Market Latest Research Report 2020:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Medical Waste Management market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Medical Waste Management Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Medical Waste Management market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global medical waste management market is valued at approximately USD19,690 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing focus on eco-friendly waste management procedures is the major key trend that is responsible for the wide adoption of medical waste management globally. Global medical waste management market is significantly driven by the growth in healthcare industry. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in December, healthcare has become one of the largest sectors in India both in terms of revenue and employment. The healthcare industry is expected to reach around $133.44 billion by 2022. Also, India is experiencing a growth of 22-25 % in medical tourism and would reach from $3 billion to $6 billion by 2018. In addition, there is significant scope for enhancing healthcare services due to the increasing healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP. As per the Wirein Organization, India Government healthcare expenditure increased to 1.4% in 2018 which was earlier 1.2% in 2014. Similarly, as per the James Lind Institute, the healthcare system in United States accounts for $3 trillion yearly expenditures, that is around 20% of United States™ GDP. According to the Offices of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, investment is anticipated to increase at a yearly rate of 5.9% through 2020, that is 1.2% greater than the US expected GDP development. Therefore, the growth in healthcare industry would generate high amount of medical waste. As a result, the demand for medical; waste management would increase, promoting the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about health hazards is the major factor that impede the growth of the medical waste management market over the forecast period.

The leading market players mainly include-

Stericycle

SUEZ

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Veolia

Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC.

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Daniels Sharpsmart

On the basis of segmentation, the medical waste management market is segmented into type of waste, service type, treatment type, treatment site, category and source of generation. Based on type of waste, the global medical waste management market is classified into hazardous waste and non-hazardous waste of which non-hazardous segment dominates the market. The service type segment includes collection, transportation, & storage, treatment & disposal and recycling. On the basis of treatment type segment, the market is diversified into incineration, autoclaving, chemical treatment, irradiative and biological. The category segment includes controlled and uncontrolled. Based on source of generation segment, the global medical waste management market is bifurcated into Hospital, Physician offices, Clinical laboratories, Reverse distributors and Manufacturers.

The regional analysis of medical waste management market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global medical waste management market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are presence of well-established healthcare facilities, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases that need advanced medical and surgical aids. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to establishment of stringent regulations for the disposal of medical residues and growing social awareness.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By type of waste

Hazardous waste

Non-hazardous waste

By Service Type

Collection, transportation, & storage

Treatment & disposal

Recycling

By Treatment type:

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical treatment

Irradiative

Biological

By Treatment Site:

On-site

Off-site

By Category:

Controlled

Uncontrolled

By Source of generation:

Hospital

Physician offices

Clinical laboratories

Reverse distributors

Manufacturers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Medical Waste Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Medical Waste Management market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Medical Waste Management market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Medical Waste Management Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/iso-certifications-market-emerging

https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-devices-market-size