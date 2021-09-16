Corona Virus Outbreak: Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2019-2025

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Latest Research Report 2020:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market sustainability.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The advent of the technologically advanced MRI systems with better image and high throughput is the major trend that are responsible for the wide adoption of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems globally. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market is majorly driven by growing geriatric population. For Instance: The Population Reference Bureau reveals that in United States people aged 65 years or above is projected to get double near approx. 98 million by 2060 from 46 million in 2016. However, the geriatric population rate is expected to rise nearly around 24 % by 2060 from 15 % in 2016. Thus, rapid increase in geriatric population would increase the demand for magnetic resonance imaging systems owing to growing prevalence of heart-related problems thereby, supplementing the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging systems market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated with magnetic resonance imaging systems is a major factor that impede the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging systems market over the forecast period.

The leading market players mainly include-

GE Healthcare

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi Medical Systems America AG.

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Esaote SPA

Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems

Bruker

On the basis of segmentation, the magnetic resonance imaging systems market is segmented into architecture, field strength, application and end-user. The architecture segment of global magnetic resonance imaging systems market is classified into open systems and closed systems of which closed type segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the growing focus on research to develop advanced open MRI systems with better space. Based on field strength segment, the market is classified into low field strength, mid field strength and high field strength. The application segment includes brain & neurological, spine & musculoskeletal, vascular, abdominal, cardiac and breast of which abdominal segment holds the leading positions. On the basis of end-user segment, the magnetic resonance imaging systems market is classified into hospitals, imaging centers and ambulatory surgical centers.

The regional analysis of magnetic resonance imaging systems market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global magnetic resonance imaging systems market. Major reasons for the dominance of North America are favorable reimbursement policies and insurance coverage. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to increasing geriatric population, presence of skilled healthcare staff and advanced healthcare facilities and services.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Field Strength:

LOW field strength

Mid field strength

High field strength

By Architecture:

Open Systems

Closed Systems

By Application:

Brain & neurological

Spine & Musculoskeletal

Vascular

Abdominal

Cardiac

Breast

By End-user:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

