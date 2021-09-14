Corona Virus Outbreak: Isoparaffin Solvents Market Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook

An Up to Date Report on “Isoparaffin Solvents Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Isoparaffin Solvents Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Isoparaffin Solvents market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Isoparaffin Solvents Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Isoparaffin Solvents market sustainability.

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market valued approximately USD 142.30 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Isoparaffin Solvents Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Isoparaffin is an important class of hydrocarbon solvents primarily used for industrial applications. Isoparaffin solvents are used in a wide diversity of applications, such as fluids in metalworking; industrial cleaning products; as solvents for paints and coating, adhesives and sealant; and products for photocopiers. Pure grade isoparaffin solvents are typically produced through distillation and catalytic cracking. Properties typical of these grades can be better solvency, high flash point, low pour point, and excellent safety profiles. Rapid industrialization, rising demand for synthetic solvents and increasing demand for quality metal-cutting activities are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth in agriculture and agrochemical industry has further fueled the adoption of these chemicals as supporting agents for various process in the industry. Moreover, rising use of isoparaffinic petroleum hydrocarbons for inks for food contact material is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with this chemical is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing industrialization and high demand for isoparaffin solvents in the emerging economies such as India and China. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Isoparaffin Solvents market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to high growth in end-user industries in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Shell

ExxonMobil Chemical

Idemitsu

Total

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

INEOS

Braskem

Luan Group

RB Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

C8

C12

C16

C20

Others

By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymer

Cleaning

Personal Care

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Isoparaffin Solvents market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Isoparaffin Solvents market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

