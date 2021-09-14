Corona Virus Outbreak: IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Benefits, Business Opportunities & Future Investments

Recent report on “IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market sustainability.

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025.

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market valued approximately USD 1.32 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.33% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rapidly increasing number of mobile users, the upgradation of network infrastructure, low capital and operational expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market. Challenges like, updating the systems to fulfill the current customers™ demands, extreme competition, high capital and operational expenditure, and low Returns are pushing the mobile operators to adopt IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) solutions and services. However, low security in virtualization, scarcity of expert workforce, and the unwillingness of telecom operators are the major restraints to the market. IP Multimedia Subsystem a design which provides services for the networks such as voice, video and text messages. IMS is an integrated network of telecommunications channel to facilitate Internet Protocol to be used in packet communications. The advantages of IP Multimedia subsystem are, lower costs, faster time, multi-vendor methodology, better third-party interfaces aiding to the growth of the market. The introduction of LTE and VoLTE technologies have boosted the market growth. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) traditional telephony, fax, e-mail, Internet access, Web services, Voice over IP (VoIP), instant messaging (IM), video conference sessions and video on demand (VoD).

The regional analysis of Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

oProduct

oServices

By Telecom Operator:

oMobile Operators

oFixed Operators

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, Nokia, ZTE, Athonet, Cirpack, Cisco, Commverge, Solutions, Dialogic, Interop Technologies, Italtel, Metaswitch, Mavenir, Oracle, Radisys, Ribbon Communications, Samsung, WIT Software and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

