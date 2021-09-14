Corona Virus Outbreak: IoT of smart farming Market 2020-2025 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

New Study about the IoT of smart farming Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global IoT of smart farming market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical IoT of smart farming Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain IoT of smart farming market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global IoT of smart farming Market to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2025.

Global IoT of smart farming Market valued approximately USD 1.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.00% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global IoT of smart farming Market are increasing IoT solutions for remote monitoring and reduction in cost of sensors. One of the major restraining factors of global IoT of smart farming market is high initial cost requirement for IoT integration in smart farming. Internet of Things (IoT) of smart farming is a system in which monitoring the crop field with the help of sensors (Light, Humidity, Temperature Soil Moisture, etc.) and automating the irrigation system. Farmer can monitor their crop field conditions from anywhere. The major benefits of IoT of smart farming are it optimizes crop treatment such as accurate planting, watering, pesticide applications and harvesting directly affects production rates. With the help of Internet of Things (IoT), farmers can visualize production levels, soil moisture, sunlight intensity and more in real time and remotely to accelerate decision making process. It can be monitored and maintained according to production rate, labor effectiveness and failure prediction. Analyzing production quality and results in correlation to treatment can teach farmers to adjust process to increase quality of the product.

The regional analysis of Global IoT of smart farming Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe due to increase in availability of new technology in farming sector in 2017. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Internet of vehicle. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Cisco

¢IBM

¢Kaalot Technologies

¢Oracle

¢Trimble

¢Virtus Nutrition

¢John Deere

¢Precision Planting

¢Accenture

¢AGCO

¢Auroras

¢CEMA

¢DigiReach

¢Libelium

¢Link Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oHardware

oSoftware

oServices

By Application:

oWater Supply Management

oPrecision Agriculture

oIntegrated Pest Management/Control

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global IoT of smart farming Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and IoT of smart farming market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global IoT of smart farming market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

IoT of smart farming Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/lithotripsy-devices-market-global

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/chemical-catalysts-market-outlook