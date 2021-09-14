Corona Virus Outbreak: IoT in Agriculture MARKET OVERVIEW WITH DETAILED ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, FORECAST TO 2025

IoT in Agriculture Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global IoT in Agriculture market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical IoT in Agriculture Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain IoT in Agriculture market sustainability.

Global IoT in Agriculture Market valued approximately USD 16.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.50 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The IoT in Agriculture Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. IoT (Internet of Things) in agriculture refers to the use of sensors, cameras and other devices to turn every element and action involved in farming into data. IoT technology in agriculture will enable growers and farmers to reduce waste and enhance productivity ranging from the quantity of fertilizer utilized. Rising demand for light-weight materials for automobiles, rising government support to adopt modern agricultural techniques and growing demand for bio-based materials are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection to improve efficiency of farming is another factors that impelling the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, emergence of big data in agriculture farm and favorable regulatory framework are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, IoT in Agriculture achieve better control over the production processes and maintain higher standards of crop quality along with lowered operation cost is another factor that promoting the demand of IoT in agriculture in all over the world. However, high cost and limited technical knowledge & skills of farmers are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global IoT in Agriculture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to early adoption of technologies in agriculture-based activities in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global IoT in Agriculture market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing government initiatives, increasing population and increasing demand for food in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Qualcomm

Bosch

Fujitsu

Ericsson

Monsanto

SABIC

Neste

Braskem

Sinopec Group

DowDuPont

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Real Time Streaming Analytics

Security

Monitoring

Data Management

Others

By Component:

Zigbee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

RFID

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global IoT in Agriculture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and IoT in Agriculture market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global IoT in Agriculture market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

IoT in Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

