Utility Communication Market Demand, Scope and Future Estimation until 2027

The “Global Utility Communication Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of utility communication market with detailed market segmentation by technology, utility type, and geography. The global utility communication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading utility communication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Utility companies require communication systems to ensure reliable, safe, and secure transmission of data, voice, and video across LANs and WANs. Various utility communication technologies are deployed in the oil and gas utilities such as Ethernet, WiMax, mesh, and power line carrier (PLC). Public utilities are likely to experience massive demand with significant innovations in communication technologies during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and growing manufacturing activities in the Asia Pacific are expected to boost the growth in this region.

The utility communication market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing use of smart grids and mobile devices coupled with stringent regulatory requirements concerning power utilities. Besides, modifications in the billing processes further fuel the growth of the utility communication market during the forecast period. On the other hand, digitalization and smart city projects are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the utility communication market.

The global utility communication market is segmented on the basis of technology and utility type. Based on technology, the market is segmented as wired and wireless. On the basis of the utility type, the market is segmented as private utility and public utility.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global utility communication market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The utility communication market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting utility communication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the utility communication market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the utility communication market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from utility communication market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for utility communication in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the utility communication market.

The report also includes the profiles of key utility communication companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

OMICRON electronics GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tejas Networks Ltd

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Utility Communication Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Utility Communication Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Utility Communication Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Utility Communication Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

