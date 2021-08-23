SHORE POWER MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH TREMENDOUS GROWTH BY 2027

The Shore Power Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Shore Power market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Shore power is the process in which electrical power to a ship is provided from the shore while it is docked. Shore power allows auxiliary engines to be turned off, thereby significantly reducing fuel costs. The process is also known as cold-ironing or alternative marine power. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience a surge in demand for shore power with increasing efforts to minimize emission and noise pollution in heavy traffic ports. Also, countries such as China and Hong Kong, which are a hub for top ports, offer major growth prospects in this region.

Top Key Players:-Blueday Technology,Cavotec SA,Cochran Marine LLC,Danfoss A/S,ESL Power Systems, Inc.,General Electric Company,Igus Inc.,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,VINCI Energies S.A.

The shore power market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the increasing number of cruise liners in the shipping industry and installation of retrofit shore power systems. The high cost of installation and maintenance may hamper the growth of the shore power market during the forecast period. On the other hand, favorable government initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ports would provide significant opportunities for the shore power market and the key players in the future.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Shore Power industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global shore power market is segmented on the basis of component, connection, and installation. Based on component, the market is segmented as switchgear, transformer, frequency converter, cables & accessories, and others. On the basis of the connection, the market is segmented as retrofit and new installation. The market on the basis of the installation is classified as shipside and shoreside.

The report analyzes factors affecting Shore Power market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Shore Power market in these regions

